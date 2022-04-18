Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Endurance Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,693. Endurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in sectors, such as platforms and sensors, mobile communications, internet of things, and AI and big data analytics sectors.

