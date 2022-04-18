Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 432,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,474,050 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

