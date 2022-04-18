Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 742,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

EBF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,669. The company has a market capitalization of $472.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

