Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.