Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

