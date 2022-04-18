Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.65. 846,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,602. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

