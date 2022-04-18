Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.45% of Essent Group worth $123,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.01. 3,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

