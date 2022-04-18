Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 138,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 176,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

