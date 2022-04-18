EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) versus hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Head-To-Head Contrast

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get hopTo alerts:

This table compares hopTo and EverCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.61 million 2.35 $1.05 million $0.05 9.00 EverCommerce $490.14 million 5.32 -$81.97 million N/A N/A

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverCommerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for hopTo and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A EverCommerce 0 2 10 0 2.83

EverCommerce has a consensus target price of 20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given EverCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 29.13% 29.00% 19.06% EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company provides GO-Global, an application access solution that offers cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprising GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company sells its products through resellers, such as OEMs, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.