Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

NYSE:RE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,818. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

