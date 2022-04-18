EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 6.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.55. 14,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,130,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.