EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 6.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.55. 14,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,130,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get EVgo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.