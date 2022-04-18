Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Up 47.4% in March

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 19.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

