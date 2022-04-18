F3Logic LLC Sells 52,680 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,680 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 161,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,707. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

