F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 29,400 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $302,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,742,710.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96.
- On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.
- On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 275,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,423. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $100,164,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F45 Training by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $2,424,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in F45 Training by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.