Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 963,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.74. 196,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.63 and its 200 day moving average is $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

