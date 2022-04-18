Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 322,814 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.