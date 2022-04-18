Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.