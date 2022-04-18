Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FURCF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($57.61) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $$25.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 644. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

