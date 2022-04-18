Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ferrari by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,822. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average is $234.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

