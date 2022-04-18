Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,125 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

FITB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $38.88. 305,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,430. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

