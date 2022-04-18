FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002167 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 820,607,818 coins and its circulating supply is 488,509,348 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.