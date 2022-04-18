First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

