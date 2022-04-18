First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 16,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $23.10. 2,762,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

