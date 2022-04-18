First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.78. The company had a trading volume of 104,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,786. The stock has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

