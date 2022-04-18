Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

