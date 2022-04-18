Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.
OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Fletcher Building Company Profile (Get Rating)
