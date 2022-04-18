Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 306,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 170,425 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

