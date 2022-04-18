Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. 12,310,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,532,871. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.