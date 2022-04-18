Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 9449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins cut Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

