Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $220,072.42 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $220,072.42 and $40,393.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,907,106 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

