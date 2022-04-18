Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of USB opened at $52.71 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

