Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,936,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.52 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

