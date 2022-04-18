Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

TLT opened at $120.75 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.38 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

