Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,276,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

