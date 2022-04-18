Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stephens dropped their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.