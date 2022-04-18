Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.93 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

