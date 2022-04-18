Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

