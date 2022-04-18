Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

