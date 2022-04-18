Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.