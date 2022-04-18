Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,751 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 178,528 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DHT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.