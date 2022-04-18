Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 60004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

