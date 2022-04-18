General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $243.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.43 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

