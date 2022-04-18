General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $71.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

