Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GENN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Genesis Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

