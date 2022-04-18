GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.61

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.73.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,000,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

