Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) will report sales of $56.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $281.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.08 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $443.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 736,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

