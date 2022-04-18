Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

KRMA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $34.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.