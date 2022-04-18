Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $2.86 million and $5,878.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00273476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,974,252 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

