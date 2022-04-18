Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

GT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

