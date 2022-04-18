Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

