Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $393.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.70 million and the lowest is $366.14 million. Green Dot reported sales of $379.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.75. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,460. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.